FIFA World Cup, Group C: Which two teams will be expected to qualify for round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams battle it out for the trophy over 64 games beginning November 20 in Qatar.

The teams for football’s biggest tournament have been drawn into eight groups of four teams each and the top two teams from each group will make the cut for the round of 16 or the pre-quarterfinals.

Which teams are there in Group C?

Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia are drawn in Group C.

Who is expected to qualify for the round of 16 from group C?

Argentina and Mexico are expected to progress into the round of 16 from this group.

The Albiceleste will look to hand its golden boy Lionel Messi, the one international honour that has eluded him in his otherwise illustrious football career - the FIFA World Cup. The two-time World Cup winner has had an explosive year so far, coming into the quadrennial tournament unbeaten.

Scaloni’s side also had an impressive run in Copa America, where it beat Brazil in the final to clinch the title. Angel di Maria - Messi - Lautaro Martinez link-up will be the x-factor in Argentina’s group stage run.

History favours Mexico on the other hand. The El Tri have been consistent over the years in the tournament, qualifying to the round of 16 in the last seven editions of the tournament and will look to emulate the same this time around.

Gerardo Martino’s side has produced fantastic results in the CONCACAF qualifiers as well, finishing second on the table with 28 points.

Why is Poland the dark horse?

In the last three World Cups (2002, 06, 18) it has participated, Poland suffered group stage exits. But it could pack in a couple of surprises.

Poland will hope for Lewandowski, who is yet to open his account in World Cups, to fire to reach the round of 16 for the first time ever. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

While it is unlikely to beat third-ranked Argentina, it might as well beat an injury-riddled Mexico as it already missed Jesus Corona- who failed to recover in time from an ACL injury- and has also named an injured and uncertain Raul Jimenez in the 26-man squad.

Poland will hope for Lewandowski, who is yet to open his account in World Cups, to fire to reach the round of 16 for the first time ever.

When are the Group C teams playing?

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 3:30pm

November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 9:30pm

November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 12:30am

November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 6:30pm

November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 12:30am

November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail –12:30am