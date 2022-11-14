FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia announces 26-man squad

Tunisia announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 20.

Hannibal Mejbri, 19-year-old Birmingham City midfielder on loan from Manchester United, has made the cut.

Tunisia is in Group D alongside defending champion France, Denmark and Australia.

The 26-strong squad, named in a statement by the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF), features two stars of France’s Ligue 1 -- Khazri of Montpellier and Montassar Talbi of FC Lorient -- as well as Ali Abdi of Ligue 2’s Caen.

Two other Ligue 1 players, Saif-Eddine Khaoui of Clermont and Yoann Touzghar of AC Ajaccio, have been dropped.