FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia announces 26-man squad

Hannibal Mejbri, 19-year-old Birmingham City midfielder on loan from Manchester United, has made the cut for Tunisia.

Team Sportstar
14 November, 2022 16:36 IST
Tunisia’s midfielder Hannibal Mejbri looks on during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final.

Tunisia’s midfielder Hannibal Mejbri looks on during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final. | Photo Credit: KARIM JAAFAR

Tunisia announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 20.

Hannibal Mejbri, 19-year-old Birmingham City midfielder on loan from Manchester United, has made the cut.

Tunisia is in Group D alongside defending champion France, Denmark and Australia.

The 26-strong squad, named in a statement by the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF), features two stars of France’s Ligue 1 -- Khazri of Montpellier and Montassar Talbi of FC Lorient -- as well as Ali Abdi of Ligue 2’s Caen.

Two other Ligue 1 players, Saif-Eddine Khaoui of Clermont and Yoann Touzghar of AC Ajaccio, have been dropped.

Tunisia World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen
Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi
Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti

