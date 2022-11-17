FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Uruguay manager at Qatar WC?

A former striker, Diego Alonso’s most notable moment of his playing career came in the 2001-02 season when he top-scored in Atletico Madrid’s La Liga second division triumph.

As a player, Alonso also plied his trade for Valencia and Malaga in Spain and several other clubs in Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico and China.

In the Uruguay national team, he could earn seven appearances.

Beginning his coaching career in 2011, Alonso managed clubs across South America and Inter Miami in the USA. He was appointed the manager of the Uruguay national football team on December 14, 2021. Alonso replaced veteran manager Oscar Tabarez, who had lost his last four matches to end his 15-year-long managerial career with Uruguay. The losses had put Uruguay’s qualification at risk.

However, the 47-year-old had a stellar start leading Uruguay to four wins in his first four games, thus ensuring qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alonso usually deploys two formations: an attacking 4-4-2 formation and a rather defensive 4-2-3-1, keeping its experienced striker Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in the front.

Uruguay has been drawn in Group H at Qatar World Cup and will face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. Alonso’s side will play its first match on November 24.