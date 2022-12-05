African champion Senegal exited FIFA World Cup 2022 after being thrashed by England 3-0 in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

After the defeat, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said, “We just were not as good as we should have been.”

Cisse also said that the absence of his star striker Sadio Mane and midfielders Idrissa Gueye (suspended) and Cheikhou Kouyate (injured) has affected Senegal’s chances against England in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Senegal missed Mane “greatly,” Cisse said, but he also admitted that his defence struggled to cope with England’s attacking line-up.

“I was not expecting to let in three goals,” he said.

“We are at the World Cup here so you face the best teams in the world. One of the big five at the world level. You pay for any mistake you make and any mistake we made tonight we paid for. Senegal has to keep working,” said Cisse, who played in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinal for Senegal.

Despite the pre-quarterfinal exit, Cisse’s contract has been extended to 2024 when Senegal will defend its AFCON title.