News

Aliou Cisse: Senegal misses Sadio Mane ‘greatly’ vs England

Cisse also said that the absence of his star striker Sadio Mane and midfielders Idrissa Gueye (suspended) and Cheikhou Kouyate (injured) has affected Senegal’s chances against England.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 10:23 IST
05 December, 2022 10:23 IST
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse acknowledged the support of the crowds after Senegal was eliminated from FIFA World Cup on December 4, 2022.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse acknowledged the support of the crowds after Senegal was eliminated from FIFA World Cup on December 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cisse also said that the absence of his star striker Sadio Mane and midfielders Idrissa Gueye (suspended) and Cheikhou Kouyate (injured) has affected Senegal’s chances against England.

African champion Senegal exited FIFA World Cup 2022 after being thrashed by England 3-0 in the round of 16 clash on Sunday.

After the defeat, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said, “We just were not as good as we should have been.”

Match Highlights: England vs Senegal

Cisse also said that the absence of his star striker Sadio Mane and midfielders Idrissa Gueye (suspended) and Cheikhou Kouyate (injured) has affected Senegal’s chances against England in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Senegal missed Mane “greatly,” Cisse said, but he also admitted that his defence struggled to cope with England’s attacking line-up.

“I was not expecting to let in three goals,” he said.

Also Read | Southgate: England ready for biggest test against France in quarterfinals

“We are at the World Cup here so you face the best teams in the world. One of the big five at the world level. You pay for any mistake you make and any mistake we made tonight we paid for. Senegal has to keep working,” said Cisse, who played in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinal for Senegal.

Despite the pre-quarterfinal exit, Cisse’s contract has been extended to 2024 when Senegal will defend its AFCON title.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us