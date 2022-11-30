Watch: Marcus Rashford strikes twice vs Wales as England wins 3-0

Marcus Rashford made his third appearance in the FIFA World Cup count by scoring two remarkable goals that helped England hand Wales a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday night. Phil Foden also found the back of the net.

For the first goal in the 50th minute, Rashford placed a depth right-footed free-kick over the Welsh wall. The goalkeeper Danny Ward had no chance as the ball flew over his hands and rippled the net.

After the goal, the Manchester United striker burst into a celebration with his teammates surrounding him with joy. As Rashford returned to the pitch, he knelt and raised his hands towards the sky to pay a tribute to his late friend, who died of cancer.

With Foden making it 2-0 in the 51st minute, Rashford got his second and England’s third goal in the 68th minute with a clean strike. Chasing a long ball, which came from the mid-pitch, he controlled it with his right foot after two drops and then entered the box, dribbling past the Wales defender Connor Roberts before taking a left-footed strike to beat Ward.

It was a satisfactory performance from Rashford, who had been under fire since he missed a penalty in the shootout against Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Rashford was racially abused after the miss that resulted in England’s loss at Wembley Stadium.