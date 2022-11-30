England’s Marcus Rashford dedicated his brace against Wales to a close friend he lost a couple of days back, the forward said after a World Cup Group B match at the Al Rayyan Stadium..

“Lost one of my friends a couple of days ago, he had been a great support for me. Was good to have in my life. It was for him,” said Rashford.

Rashford produced a brilliant display of skills as England registered its 100th goal in FIFA World Cups.

The Three Lions achieved this feat with Rashford’s strike in the 68th minute in England’s 3-0 win against Wales that helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the round-of-16.

Earlier in the game, Rashford scored the first ever direct free-kick goal of this edition’s World Cup.

With this, Rashford also became the first Manchester United to score three goals for England in a major tournament since Bobby Charlton in 1966.