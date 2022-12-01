News

FIFA World Cup, Group F qualification scenarios: How Croatia, Morocco, Belgium can qualify for Round of 16

A draw for top-placed Croatia against Belgium will be sufficient to see it through to the knockouts.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 07:54 IST
01 December, 2022 07:54 IST
Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium after the 0-2 loss against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on November 27.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium after the 0-2 loss against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on November 27. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON

A draw for top-placed Croatia against Belgium will be sufficient to see it through to the knockouts.

There are three teams which stand a chance to enter the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup from Group F after Canada was shown the door by Croatia on Sunday. The Luka Modric-led side thumped its opponent 4-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

FIFA World Cup Group E qualification scenarios

A draw for top-placed Croatia against Belgium will be sufficient to see it through to the knockouts. In case Croatia loses and Canada beats Morocco, the goal difference will decide the second qualifier (either Croatia or Morocco).

Also Read
FIFA World Cup, Golden Boot LIVE Updates: Marcus Rashford joins Cody Gakpo, Enner Valencia at top with three goals in Qatar 2022

Morocco needs at least a draw against the already eliminated Canada. It goes through irrespective of the result of the other group game.

Belgium will qualify if it beats Croatia. However, if it’s a draw then Belgium will have to wait for the result of the other game. If Morocco beat or plays out a draw with Canada, Belgium will exit the tournament.

Here is how the Group F points table looks ahead of game day -

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

Remaining fixtures: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium

FIFA WORLD CUP RELATED STORIES

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us