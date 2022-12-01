There are three teams which stand a chance to enter the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup from Group F after Canada was shown the door by Croatia on Sunday. The Luka Modric-led side thumped its opponent 4-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

FIFA World Cup Group E qualification scenarios

A draw for top-placed Croatia against Belgium will be sufficient to see it through to the knockouts. In case Croatia loses and Canada beats Morocco, the goal difference will decide the second qualifier (either Croatia or Morocco).

Morocco needs at least a draw against the already eliminated Canada. It goes through irrespective of the result of the other group game.

Belgium will qualify if it beats Croatia. However, if it’s a draw then Belgium will have to wait for the result of the other game. If Morocco beat or plays out a draw with Canada, Belgium will exit the tournament.

Here is how the Group F points table looks ahead of game day -

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Remaining fixtures: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium

