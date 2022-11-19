FIFA World Cup: Which teams are expected to qualify from Group H?

FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams battle it out for the trophy over 64 games beginning November 20 in Qatar.

The teams for football’s biggest tournament have been drawn into eight groups of four teams each and the top two teams from each group will make the cut for the round of 16 or the pre-quarterfinals.

Group H of the Qatar World Cup will be one of the most closely contested groups, with all four teams capable enough to go to the knockout rounds.

Which teams are there in Group H?

Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Who is expected to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group F?

Portugal and Uruguay are the favourite teams to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group H.

The 2016 Euro champion boasts some of the best talents in world football. Starting with its captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who despite not being at his best, who will look to add the World Cup to his glittering showcase of titles.

Ronaldo is known to shine brightest when he is under pressure and he would be particularly keen to put the Manchester United fiasco behind him with a solid performance in what could be his last ever World Cup.

Portugal also has other game-changing stars, such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias. Manager Fernando Santos will be looking to put behind his side’s recent indifferent form and construct a deep run in the tournament

Two-time champion Uruguay comes into the World Cup with an aging core, but also possesses two of the most exciting you talents in world football - Darwin Nunez and Fede Valverde.

Along with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin -- who all will be likely playing their last World Cup -- Uruguay has the ammunition to make it out of the group, maybe just, because of the challenges provided by this group.

South Korean fans will be hoping its talisman Son Heung-min recovers in time from a facial injury, to help their side out of the group stage against some formidable opponents. It also has Napoli’s colossal defender Kim Min-Jae, who has had a breakthrough season for the Italian side.

UNDERDOGS

Ghana, at this moment, might have been written off by experts to make it out of the group. But it has a strong core of players and a few European stars who switched allegiance to the Black Stars in recent times.

The most prominent of the latter group is Inaki Williams, who has been a pillar of consistency for Atletico Bilbao over the last few years.

Mohammed Kudus, who is having a sensational season with Ajax (10 goals), is another player Ghana fans can pin their hopes for an upset in this group.