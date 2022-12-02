FIFA World Cup Group H scenarios: How can Ghana, South Korea or Uruguay qualify for round of 16

The FIFA World Cup saw three teams qualifying for the round of 16, namely France, Brazil and finally Portugal – winning both their opening group-stage matches and earning automatic qualification.

While Group H already has one of its teams qualified, the race for the other slot is expected to be an interesting one, with all four teams involved on the final matchday for the group.

FIFA World Cup Group G qualification scenarios

Ghana – after a narrow loss to Portugal in its opening fixture – has turned around after a win over South Korea. Uruguay, on the other hand – the winner of the first-ever edition of the tournament – has looked lacklustre, and sits bottom of the table after two rounds of matches.

Here is how the points table looks at the moment:

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Portugal (Q) 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 2 Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 4 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

How can South Korea qualify for the round of 16?

South Korea will start its final group game against Portugal.

If South Korea wins, it will have four points and if Uruguay beats Ghana, the Celeste will get level with the Koreans. The team with a higher goal difference from here goes through.

If South Korea loses or draws, it will get knocked out of the World Cup.

How can Ghana qualify for the round of 16?

Ghana plays Uruguay in its next and final group-stage match.

A win would seal a spot in the round of 16 for the African side.

A draw would push its tally to four points, which would mean South Korea should not win against Portugal (to secure Ghana’s qualification).

If South Korea wins, a draw between Ghana and Uruguay would put Korea and Ghana level on points and the team with the higher goal difference would qualify.

If South Korea draws against Portugal, Ghana will be level on points with Uruguay and the team with a higher goal difference would make it to the last 16.

If Ghana loses, it will be out of contention for progression.

How can Uruguay qualify for the round of 16?

Uruguay plays Ghana in its final group-stage match.

If Uruguay wins, it will need to depend on South Korea’s result against Portugal to secure its spot in the final 16.

If South Korea beats Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea will both be level on points and the team with a higher goal difference will secure a place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

If Uruguay beats Ghana and South Korea draws or loses to Portugal, it will qualify for the round of 16.

A draw or loss for La Celeste will eliminate Uruguay from the World Cup.