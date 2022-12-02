FIFA World Cup Group G qualification scenarios: How are Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon placed ahead of final game?

As Group G heads into its final leg of league games on December 3, only Brazil has guaranteed itself a ticket for the Round of 16.

Brazil managed to secure its spot in the knockouts with an edgy 1-0 win over Switzerland, following a more comfortable 2-0 victory over Serbia.

The other three sides will be vying for the other spot heading into the final day.

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

FIXTURE FOR THE FINAL MATCH DAY (December 3. 12:30 AM)

Serbia vs Switzerland - Staidum 974

Brazil vs Cameroon - Lusail Stadium

WHAT IS THE QUALIFICATION SCENARIO FOR EACH TEAM

BRAZIL - Brazil needs just a point to secure the top spot. A defeat would mean it would have to look over at Switzerland’s game for confirmation. If Switzerland wins and Brazil loses and Switzerland outscores Brazil’s goal difference, the European team will go ahead as the group winner.

SWITZERLAND - A win against Cameroon would assure Switzerland a spot in the Round of 16. A draw would mean it would have to rely on Brazil to beat Cameroon. A Cameroon win, by any margin, coupled with a Switzerland draw, would push the European side out, as Cameroon would have a favourable ‘Goals For’ tally.

A defeat for Switzerland would end its journey in the tournament.

SERBIA - Serbia needs a win over Switzerland to make it through. That said, a win might not enough, if Cameroon beats and Serbia’s goal difference stays below its African opponent.

A draw or defeat would knock out the Serbians.

CAMEROON - Cameroon’s situation mirrors Serbia, as both teams have just a solitary point. But what makes it harder for it is that it will be up against Brazil.

A win for Cameroon, along with it keeping its goal difference above Serbia, assuming it wins, would help Indomitable Lions into the Round of 16.

A draw between Serbia and Switzerland would mean Cameroon would need to win by a margin of two goals or more to secure qualification.

A draw or defeat for Cameroon would spell the end for them.