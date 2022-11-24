Japan fans win hearts for cleaning stadium after win vs Germany at FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan’s astounding 2-1 win over Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday has left the football world in joyous disbelief.

Japan’s win came close on the heels of Saudi Arabia’s victory against the mighty Argentina.

Now, after that overwhelming win, Japanese fans have won the hearts for their off-pitch gesture.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.👏🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

As soon as the spectators started to vacate the Khalifa International Stadium, the venue for the match, after witnessing a historic upset, Japanese fans got to work, carrying large disposable blue garbage bags. They waded between the rows of seats and picked the waste water bottles and discarded food items.

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏



Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

“We never leave, Japanese never leave rubbish behind. We respect the place,” a Japanese woman is heard in an Instagram video posted by a man named Omar Farooq. Another man said they do not do it to grab the limelight. “Something you have not seen from the World Cup opening!” Farooq captioned the video in Arabic.