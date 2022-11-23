Japan comes from behind to shock Germany in FIFA World Cup Group E opener

Japan pulled off a stunning upset after it toppled Germany 2-1, after a stunning second-half comeback in the Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

This is Germany’s third defeat in four World Cup games and the second consecutive one at the hands of an Asian side, after its loss to South Korea in the 2018 World Cup.

The four-time world champion opened the scoring through Ilkay Gundogan, who slotted in a penalty which was won by left-back David Raum.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead when he tapped the ball in from short rang, but the goal was soon disallowed after he was found to be in an offside position when he scored.

Japan began the second half with intent, but was kept in the game by an elastic Shuiji Gonda, who pulled off an incredible quadruple save. Moments later Japan equalised through Ritsu Duan and was soon in front through Takuma Asano who rifled a fiery shot past Manuel Neuer in the near post.