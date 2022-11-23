Who is Takuma Asano, Japan’s hero in FIFA World Cup win over Germany?

Japan pulled off a stunning upset over Germany with two late goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

After conceding a goal from the spot, by Germany’s Ikay Gundogan, Japan began the comeback in the second half with the first goal coming in the 75th minute and the next coming eight minutes later.

Germany's last two #FIFAWorldCup openers...



2018: defeat to Mexico

2022: defeat to Japan pic.twitter.com/FfNtJL5RFU — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 23, 2022

The last goal made the difference Hajime Moriyasu’s side as the Asian side caused the second upset of the World Cup, after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia yesterday.

The scorer of the winner was former Arsenal player Takuma Asano. Coming from the bench in the 57th minute, the 28-year-old made a solo run and received Ko Itakura’s long ball to bury it into the net, past Manuel Neuer.

Who is Takuma Asano?

Asano started his professional league football career in the first division of Japan and was signed by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2016. He had described the played as “a talented young striker and very much one for the future”.

Japan’s forward #18 Takuma Asano scores his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

However, work permit issues hindered him from playing in the Premier League and after two loan spells in Bundesliga clubs, VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96, he joined Partizan in 2019.

Asano won the gold medal at the AFC under-23 Championship in 2016, scoring twice against South Korea in the final. He was an active member of the Japan squad at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he scored twice as well.

How many goals does Asano have for Japan?

Takuma Asano has ten goals for Japan in 38 appearances so far, with latest coming against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Which club does Asano play for ?

Takuma Asano plays for Bundesliga club VfL Bochum at the moment.

