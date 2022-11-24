News

Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: Team news, form guide, predicted lineups

Switzerland hopes to secure early points in a tough Group G when it faces Cameroon in its World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage.

Team Sportstar
24 November, 2022 08:20 IST
24 November, 2022 08:20 IST
Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji, midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Fabian Schaer and defender Nico Elvedi warm up during a training session at the University of Doha for Science and Technology training facilities in Doha on November 15, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.

Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji, midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielder Granit Xhaka, defender Fabian Schaer and defender Nico Elvedi warm up during a training session at the University of Doha for Science and Technology training facilities in Doha on November 15, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Switzerland hopes to secure early points in a tough Group G when it faces Cameroon in its World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage.

Switzerland hopes to secure early points in a tough Group G when it faces Cameroon in its World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage.

The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals before losing a penalty shootout to Spain. It also finished ahead of Italy in its World Cup qualifying group to avoid the playoffs.

With Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield and Xherdan Shaqiri commanding the flank, Switzerland is expected to dominate Cameroon and, at the very least, cause trouble for its other group opponents Serbia and favourites Brazil.

Also Read
Who is Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose side beat Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022?

The biggest question mark comes between the posts. Manager Murat Yakin has selected four goalkeepers due to injury concerns over starter Yann Sommer and back-up Jonas Omlin, calling up RB Salzburg’s Philipp Kohn as one of two uncapped members of the squad.

Although Cameroon is considered the least likely side in the section to reach the round of 16, the attacking talent of players such as Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has the potential to rattle the Swiss defence.

But Cameroon - playing in an eighth World Cup, a record number of appearances for an African nation - has failed to leave its mark at the finals since the 1990 edition of the tournament, when it dazzled by reaching the quarterfinals.

The Indomitable Lions have gone out at the group stage of all the World Cups it has played in since its 1990 exploits, winning only one of 15 matches.

Cameroon will aim to at least get another World Cup victory this time, a task that could prove difficult for a side that qualified thanks to a stoppage-time goal at the end of extra time in the second leg of its playoff tie away to Algeria.

-Reuters

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details
When does the Switzerland vs Cameroon match kick-off?
The Switzerland vs Cameroon match kicks-off at 3:30 PM IST, November 24, 2022.
Where does the Switzerland vs Cameroon match kick-off?
The Switzerland vs Cameroon match kicks-off at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Where can you watch the World Cup in India?
All matches of the FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us