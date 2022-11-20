FIFA World Cup live streaming: How can I watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the first one to be hosted by an Arab country and will begin on November 20, 2022.

Thirty-two teams will play for the most coveted prize in international football, with the final scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail stadium, the biggest one among the eight stadiums being used to host the World Cup.

France will start the tournament as the defending champion after lifting its second World Cup in the 2018 edition held in Russia.

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in India.