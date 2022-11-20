FIFA World Cup live streaming: How can I watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the first one to be hosted by an Arab country and will begin on November 20, 2022.
Thirty-two teams will play for the most coveted prize in international football, with the final scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail stadium, the biggest one among the eight stadiums being used to host the World Cup.
France will start the tournament as the defending champion after lifting its second World Cup in the 2018 edition held in Russia.
The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in India.
FIFA World Cup: When and where can you watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 in India
When does the World Cup start?
The tournament will begin on November 20. The opening match will be between the host country Qatar and Ecuador. The match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
Where will the FIFA World Cup in Qatar be live telecasted in India?
The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been bought by Viacom Network 18 in India. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Mobile and on OTT?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.
What are the time slot for the Qatar World Cup matches in India?
There will be four time-slots for the Qatar World Cup matches in India- 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM. Knockout matches will start at 8:30 PM.