The FIFA World Cup 2022 will see some of the best international footbal contest, some of them in the group stage and some in the knockouts, in Qatar.

The first match of the World Cup will begin on November 20, between Qatar and Ecuador.

What are the best group-stage matches in the World Cup?

Following matches are expected to be the most exciting matches in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

⦿ Spain vs Germany - Sunday 27 November

⦿ Wales vs England - Tuesday 29 November

⦿ France vs Denmark - Saturday 26 November

⦿ Poland vs Argentina - Wednesday 30 November

⦿ Belgium vs Croatia - Thursday 1 December

⦿ Ghana vs Portugal - Thursday 24 November

⦿ England vs United States - Friday 25 November

⦿ Uruguay vs Portugal - Monday 28 November

⦿ France vs Australia - Tuesday 22 November

⦿ Wales vs USA - Monday 21 November

Though Argentina led by Lionel Messi will not face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, it will be interesting to see if the two will face each other, later in the tournament.

Argentina is drawn in Group C alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, where Messi will face Robert Lewandowski, the No. 9 of his former club, Barcelona.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is drawn in Group H, where it will face old rival Uruguay, which had knocked the side out in the round of 16 in the previous edition of the World Cup, four years ago.

Will Messi and Ronaldo play against each other in 2022 World Cup?

Yes. There is a chance of a Portugal vs Argentina match-up in the 2022 World Cup, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will lock horns against each other.

Following are the scenarios to have a Messi vs Ronaldo match-up in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Note: The match-up scenarios have been made keeping in mind that Argentina and Portugal would win the knockout matches

Can Argentina and Portugal meet in the final?

Yes. Argentina and Portugal can meet in the FIFA World Cup final if Argentina tops its group and Portugal comes second in its group, or vice-versa.