FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group C standings after Matchday 7: Poland leads table, Argentina rises to 2nd place

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Poland topped Group C with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Argentina beat Mexico to rise to second place to remain in contention for a Last 16 berth.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 08:37 IST
Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts in front of the camera after scoring his side’s opening goal against Mexico during a Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 26, 2022.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts in front of the camera after scoring his side’s opening goal against Mexico during a Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, courtesy of goals by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, as the former champion kept its FIFA World Cup 2022 last-16 hope alive.

Lionel Scaloni’s side made a horrible start to their World Cup campaign with a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

With the win against Mexico on Saturday, Argentina rose to second place from the bottom of Group C.

The group is led by Poland, who defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0. Saudi Arabia is currently third, while Mexico, with a defeat and a draw, is languishing at the bottom of the table.

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

