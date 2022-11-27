FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group C standings after Matchday 7: Poland leads table, Argentina rises to 2nd place

Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, courtesy of goals by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, as the former champion kept its FIFA World Cup 2022 last-16 hope alive.

Group D Points Table

Lionel Scaloni’s side made a horrible start to their World Cup campaign with a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

With the win against Mexico on Saturday, Argentina rose to second place from the bottom of Group C.

The group is led by Poland, who defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0. Saudi Arabia is currently third, while Mexico, with a defeat and a draw, is languishing at the bottom of the table.

Group C standings: