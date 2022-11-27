FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group D standings after Matchday 7: France tops group, sweeps into Last 16

France swept into the last 16 after a Kylian Mbappe double sealed a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday.
The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006.
Meanwhile, Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands.
Group D is topped by France, while Australia is second. Denmark and Tunisia are third and fourth on the ladder.
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1