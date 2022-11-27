News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group D standings after Matchday 7: France tops group, sweeps into Last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: France won its second consecutive match to top Group D, while Australia beat Tunisia to be second on the table.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 09:16 IST
France players celebrate their first goal scored by Kylian Mbappe against Denmark in their Group D FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 26.

France players celebrate their first goal scored by Kylian Mbappe against Denmark in their Group D FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 26. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France swept into the last 16 after a Kylian Mbappe double sealed a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday.

The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006.

Group C Points Table

Meanwhile, Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands.

Group D is topped by France, while Australia is second. Denmark and Tunisia are third and fourth on the ladder.

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

