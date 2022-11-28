News

FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Serbia, Cameroon play out 3-3 draw to stay alive in Qatar WC

The draw gave both sides their first points of the tournament and also ensured that they have a fighting chance going into the final group games.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 17:36 IST
28 November, 2022 17:36 IST
Tolo Nouhou competes for a header against Nemanja Radonjic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia.

Tolo Nouhou competes for a header against Nemanja Radonjic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia. | Photo Credit: ELSA

The draw gave both sides their first points of the tournament and also ensured that they have a fighting chance going into the final group games.

Serbia and Cameroon traded blows in a see-saw FIFA World Cup Group G game, which finally settled 3-3, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

The draw gave both sides their first points of the tournament and also ensured that they have a fighting chance going into the final group games.

Brazil and Switzerland will face off later in the day in the other fixture in the group.

In Group H, Portugal will play Uruguay and South Korea will take on Ghana to wind up match day 2.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar (E)200215-40

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us