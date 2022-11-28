FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Serbia, Cameroon play out 3-3 draw to stay alive in Qatar WC

Serbia and Cameroon traded blows in a see-saw FIFA World Cup Group G game, which finally settled 3-3, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.
The draw gave both sides their first points of the tournament and also ensured that they have a fighting chance going into the final group games.
Brazil and Switzerland will face off later in the day in the other fixture in the group.
In Group H, Portugal will play Uruguay and South Korea will take on Ghana to wind up match day 2.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Qatar (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES
- ⦿Scan the World Cup in pictures
- ⦿Football fans, put your skills to the test with FIFA World Cup Quiz
- ⦿Soak in the rich history of the football World Cup
- ⦿WATCH: What’s happening in Qatar and who is saying what
- ⦿Here are some of the most frequently asked questions
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0