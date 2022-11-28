FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Serbia, Cameroon play out 3-3 draw to stay alive in Qatar WC

Serbia and Cameroon traded blows in a see-saw FIFA World Cup Group G game, which finally settled 3-3, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

The draw gave both sides their first points of the tournament and also ensured that they have a fighting chance going into the final group games.

Brazil and Switzerland will face off later in the day in the other fixture in the group.

In Group H, Portugal will play Uruguay and South Korea will take on Ghana to wind up match day 2.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 2 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Qatar (E) 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 7 4 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Group H standings: