FIFA World Cup points table: Ronaldo scores controversial penalty; Portugal tops Group H

FIFA World Cup 2022: On Matchday 5, here is how the points table looks after the Cameroon vs Switzerland match.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 24 November, 2022 23:51 IST
Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side’s only goal during a World Cup group F match against Canada at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Morocco, buoyed by the Saudi Arabian giant-killing act the previous afternoon, started its Group F encounter with gusto, unperturbed by the searing sun seeping through the tent domes of the Al Bayt stadium.

The Croatians, last edition’s runners-up, naturally were left panting, less accustomed to the 27-degree heat, as Luka Modric and his olden companions found it hard to deal with the pace of the red stallions. But both teams eventually ran out of steam, settling for a goalless impasse.

Meanwhile, Japan shocked Germany with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory and Spain recorded its biggest victory in World Cups, with a 7-0 thrashing of the Ticos, to move to the top of Group E standings. Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the day’s last match against Canada.

Here is how the points table looks after Matchday 4:

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal01003213
2South Korea00100001
3Ghana00100001
4Uruguay000123-10

