The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with a superb show of individual brilliance from Ecuador’s Enner Valencia. Valencia, the only player on the field who was featuring in a World Cup for the second time, handed Qatar a 2-0 loss – the first for a host on the opening day of the competition.

In the first game on Monday (matchday 2), England battered a clueless Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Here is how the group stage points table looks like after the ENG vs IRN game of FIFA World Cup 2022 -

GROUP A

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

GROUP B

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 6 2 4 3 2 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0

GROUP C

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP F

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP G

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP H

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(This table has been updated until after the England vs Iran match)