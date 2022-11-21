News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Qatar 2022 group stage standings after England vs Iran: England claims 3 points with 6-2 win over Iran

Sportstar presents the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage points table (standings).

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 20:45 IST
England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring England’s fifth goal against Iran with teammates.

England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring England’s fifth goal against Iran with teammates. | Photo Credit: MARKO DJURICA

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with a superb show of individual brilliance from Ecuador’s Enner Valencia. Valencia, the only player on the field who was featuring in a World Cup for the second time, handed Qatar a 2-0 loss – the first for a host on the opening day of the competition.

In the first game on Monday (matchday 2), England battered a clueless Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Here is how the group stage points table looks like after the ENG vs IRN game of FIFA World Cup 2022 -

GROUP A

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ecuador11002023
2Senegal00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Qatar100102-20

GROUP B

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2USA00000000
3Wales00000000
4Iran100126-40

GROUP C

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Argentina00000000
2Mexico00000000
3Poland00000000
4Saudi Arabia00000000

GROUP D

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Australia00000000
2Denmark00000000
3France00000000
4Tunisia00000000

GROUP E

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Costa Rica00000000
2Germany00000000
3Japan00000000
4Spain00000000

GROUP F

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium00000000
2Canada00000000
3Croatia00000000
4Mexico00000000

GROUP G

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

GROUP H

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ghana00000000
2South Korea00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Uruguay00000000

(This table has been updated until after the England vs Iran match)

