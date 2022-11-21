The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with a superb show of individual brilliance from Ecuador’s Enner Valencia. Valencia, the only player on the field who was featuring in a World Cup for the second time, handed Qatar a 2-0 loss – the first for a host on the opening day of the competition.
In the first game on Monday (matchday 2), England battered a clueless Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Here is how the group stage points table looks like after the ENG vs IRN game of FIFA World Cup 2022 -
GROUP A
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
GROUP B
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
GROUP C
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP D
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP E
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP F
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP G
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP H
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
(This table has been updated until after the England vs Iran match)