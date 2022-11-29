News

Bruno Fernandes: Ronaldo could have scored my first goal

The cross just sailed past the head of Ronaldo and nestled in the far corner of the goal, giving the Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet no chance to make an attempt to save.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 08:26 IST
29 November, 2022 08:26 IST
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo and midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrate their win against Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 29, 2022. 

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo and midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrate their win against Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 29, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

The cross just sailed past the head of Ronaldo and nestled in the far corner of the goal, giving the Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet no chance to make an attempt to save.

Portugal, on Monday, became the third team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 pre-quarterfinals. Fernando Santos’ team defeated Uruguaya 2-0, courtesy of a brace by Bruno Fernandes.

Also Read | Ronaldo claims Bruno’s goal; social media, players react - FIFA World Cup updates

After the empathic victory, midfielder Fernandes said his first goal - which came from a cross outside the area on the left - might have been scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, who, in fact, burst into celebration, claiming the goal as Portugal took a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

The cross just sailed past the head of Ronaldo and nestled in the far corner of the goal, giving the Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet no chance to make an attempt to save. Further, Ronaldo’s leap for a header confused him.

Fernandes would score again in injury time from a penalty kick in the 93rd minute, with Ronaldo already benched, to see Portugal through to the Last 16.

Ronaldo was later seen laughing when Fernandes’ name was announced on the loudspeaker at the Lusail Stadium.

“The feeling I had was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him,” Fernandes told the media after the match. “But what matters is that we are going through to the next round after playing a very tough opponent.”

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

After the win, coach Santos said, “First place isn’t guaranteed. We will go for the top spot, and not just because of Brazil.”

Portugal is currently on top of Group H with two wins in as many games. It will face South Korea on December 2 to determine its opponent in the pre-quarterfinals. A first-place finish will help Portugal avoid Brazil, who also advanced to the knockouts.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us