Ronaldo claims goal, referee gives it to Bruno; social media, players react - FIFA World Cup updates

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a goal in the 54th minute of Portugal’s game against Uruguay but the goal was subsequently credited to teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball from the left side of the pitch and Ronaldo jumped the highest as the ball went into the goal. Replays later showed that Ronaldo had just missed connecting with the ball.

The goal would have levelled the former Real Madrid with Eusebio as Portugal’s highest goal scorer at World Cups. He would also have surpassed Lionel Messi in their race to more World Cup goals.

Announcement in the stadium credited the goal to Bruno Fernandes even as the official scorecard mentioned Ronaldo as the scorer.

The score line was later ratified and the goal official given to Bruno’s name. Here is how social media reacted to the incident:

Ronaldo’s friend has an interesting solution:

Ronaldo should have the ball tested for his hairspray. https://t.co/i9lH8zjyr4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2022

Cricketer Chris Woakes has a cheeky take on the decision:

What's snicko saying on that 'Ronaldo' goal? 🤔 flat line I reckon 🤣 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) November 28, 2022

Bruno’s current club, and Ronaldo’s ex club, has its say:

Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one.



That's Bruno. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2022

Help was offered to Piers Morgan. Will he take it?

It was Bruno, do you need an appointment? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 28, 2022

The Andy Murray vs Piers Morganm saga continues:

I think @B_Fernandes8 is the Twitter handle you were looking for. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 28, 2022

It was evident that was Bruno’s goal, this one thinks:

Ronaldo is so so shameless 😂 That was Bruno's goal 😂 — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) November 28, 2022

Would be an interesting meeting, don’t you think?

Good luck to the FIFA official who has to go into the changing room to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he hasn't scored that. Bruno Fernandes has been credited with it. (BBC) — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 28, 2022

This one thinks that Ronaldo’s hair touched the ball:

CONFIRMED: Cristiano robbed of his 9th WC goal as 2 of his hair follicles touched the ball. pic.twitter.com/KUg83aEyND — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 28, 2022

The term ‘Hair of God’ started trending on Twitter shortly after the incident: