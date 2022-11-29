Ronaldo claims goal, referee gives it to Bruno; social media, players react - FIFA World Cup updates

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a goal in the 54th minute of Portugal’s game against Uruguay but the goal was subsequently credited to teammate Bruno Fernandes.
Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball from the left side of the pitch and Ronaldo jumped the highest as the ball went into the goal. Replays later showed that Ronaldo had just missed connecting with the ball.
The goal would have levelled the former Real Madrid with Eusebio as Portugal’s highest goal scorer at World Cups. He would also have surpassed Lionel Messi in their race to more World Cup goals.
Announcement in the stadium credited the goal to Bruno Fernandes even as the official scorecard mentioned Ronaldo as the scorer.
The score line was later ratified and the goal official given to Bruno’s name. Here is how social media reacted to the incident:
