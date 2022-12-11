The Man of the Match award in FIFA World Cup picks the best player in each game of the tournament.

The awards were instituted in 2002. While the Player of the Match in the two inaugural editions were chosen by the technical group, an online poll on FIFA’s website has been deciding the winner since 2010.

In Qatar 2022, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of France, with three Player of the Match awards each, thus far, top the charts.

Messi, additionally, holds the record for being named the PotM on the most occasions in the World Cup - nine.

Earlier in the edition, Messi went past Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s count of seven trophies in the quadrennial showpiece, with a Man of the Match award against Australia in the Round of 16.

Former Dutch footballer Arjen Robben, with six Player of the Match awards, is third on the list.