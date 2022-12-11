News

FIFA World Cup: Full list of all Player of the Match award winners in Qatar 2022 updated till England vs France quarterfinal

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have won the maximum number of MoM awards in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup thus far - three.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 03:31 IST
Lionel Messi with the Player of the Match award.

Lionel Messi with the Player of the Match award. | Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup

The Man of the Match award in FIFA World Cup picks the best player in each game of the tournament.

The awards were instituted in 2002. While the Player of the Match in the two inaugural editions were chosen by the technical group, an online poll on FIFA’s website has been deciding the winner since 2010.

In Qatar 2022, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of France, with three Player of the Match awards each, thus far, top the charts.

Messi, additionally, holds the record for being named the PotM on the most occasions in the World Cup - nine.

Earlier in the edition, Messi went past Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s count of seven trophies in the quadrennial showpiece, with a Man of the Match award against Australia in the Round of 16.

Former Dutch footballer Arjen Robben, with six Player of the Match awards, is third on the list.

(This list is updated live after every match)

