Costa Rica squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Keylor Navas headlines 26-member team

Costa Rica has announced its 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to commence from November 20 in Qatar.

Luis Fernando’s side, in June, defeated 1-0 New Zealand in the intercontinental play-off to become the last team to qualify for the quadrennial tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell are among the players selected to represent Costa Rica at the tournament.

Speaking about his selection, Suarez said: “It was very difficult (to choose the squad) because there are not only 26 players eligible to be in Qatar,”

“(It is) a group that is focused on what it wants, has a lot of desire and has shown a continuous improvement since we started,” he added.

Costa Rica was drawn into group E alongside Japan and World Cup heavyweights Spain and Germany. It starts its cup campaign against Spain on November 23 at the Al Thumama stadium.