News

Costa Rica squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Keylor Navas headlines 26-member team

Costa Rica starts its cup campaign against Spain on November 23 at the Al Thumama stadium.

Team Sportstar
12 November, 2022 15:58 IST
12 November, 2022 15:58 IST
Keylor Navas in action. (FILE)

Keylor Navas in action. (FILE) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Costa Rica starts its cup campaign against Spain on November 23 at the Al Thumama stadium.

Costa Rica has announced its 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to commence from November 20 in Qatar.

Luis Fernando’s side, in June, defeated 1-0 New Zealand in the intercontinental play-off to become the last team to qualify for the quadrennial tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell are among the players selected to represent Costa Rica at the tournament.

Speaking about his selection, Suarez said: “It was very difficult (to choose the squad) because there are not only 26 players eligible to be in Qatar,”

“(It is) a group that is focused on what it wants, has a lot of desire and has shown a continuous improvement since we started,” he added.

Costa Rica was drawn into group E alongside Japan and World Cup heavyweights Spain and Germany. It starts its cup campaign against Spain on November 23 at the Al Thumama stadium.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris St Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo).
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati).
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano) Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas FC), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense).
Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano) Johan Venegas (Alajuelense).

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us