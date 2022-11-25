News

FIFA World Cup Group G qualification scenarios: How Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon are placed after one match each

Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia takes it to the top of Group G, ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss had put its best foot forward in its group opener with a 1-0 win over Cameroon earlier on Thursday.

25 November, 2022 02:41 IST
Richarlison (L) celebrates with Vinicius Junior (R) and Danilo (C) after scoring his team’s second goa against Serbia.

Richarlison (L) celebrates with Vinicius Junior (R) and Danilo (C) after scoring his team’s second goa against Serbia. | Photo Credit: NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazil began its World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Friday at the Lusail Stadium.

After a tense first half, Brazil turned on the heat and secured all three points through a Richarlison brace.

BRA 2-0 SRB, HIGHLIGHTS FIFA World Cup: Richarlison scores twice as Brazil wins opener

The win put the five-time champion on top of Group G, ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss had put its best foot forward in its group opener with a 1-0 win over Cameroon earlier on Thursday.

Tite’s side next faces Switzerland, on November 28, and can seal qualification for the knockouts if it wins and Cameroon vs Serbia game ends in a draw.

A win and a draw from the remaining two games would be enough for Brazil to make it out of the group and could also potentially give it the top spot, depending on goal difference with Switzerland,

Two more wins and Brazil is assured of the top spot.

For Cameroon and Serbia, their clash on November 28 would be a make or break game. A defeat would mean an end of the road unless either one of Brazil or Switzerland win all three of its fixtures and there emerges a three-way tie between Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland.

Fixtures remaining in GROUP G

ROUND 2

Nov. 28 - Cameroon vs. Serbia - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium

Nov. 28 - Brazil vs. Switzerland - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974

ROUND 3

Dec. 3 - Cameroon vs. Brazil - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

Dec. 3 - Serbia vs. Switzerland - 12:30 AM - Stadium 974

Position TeamsMatches Won Drawn Lost GFGAGDPoints
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia 100102-20

