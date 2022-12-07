FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Round of 16 recap

The Round of 16 stages at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over with eight quarterfinals decided.
Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal have booked their berths for the last eight stages.
Here’s how these teams reached there
- ⦿ Netherlands 3-1 USA : (Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries; Haji Wright) - REPORT
- ⦿ Argentina 2-1 Australia : (Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez; Enzo Fernandez (OG)) - REPORT
- ⦿ France 3-1 Poland : (Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe (2); Robert Lewandowski (P)) - REPORT
- ⦿ England 3-0 Senegal : (Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka) - REPORT
- ⦿ Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 penalty shootout) : (Daizen Maeda; Ivan Perisic) - REPORT
- ⦿ Brazil 4-1 South Korea : (Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta; Paik Seung-ho) - REPORT
- ⦿ Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 penalty shootout) - REPORT
- ⦿ Portugal 6-1 Switzerland : (Goncalo Ramos (3), Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Rafael Leao; Manuel Akanji) - REPORT