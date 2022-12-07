News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Round of 16 recap

Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal have booked their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal berths.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 09:51 IST
Lionel Messi’s Argentina is in the FIFA World Cup qaurterfinals.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina is in the FIFA World Cup qaurterfinals. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Round of 16 stages at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over with eight quarterfinals decided.

Here’s how these teams reached there

  • ⦿ Netherlands 3-1 USA : (Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries; Haji Wright) - REPORT
  • ⦿ Argentina 2-1 Australia : (Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez; Enzo Fernandez (OG)) - REPORT
  • ⦿ France 3-1 Poland : (Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe (2); Robert Lewandowski (P)) - REPORT
  • ⦿ England 3-0 Senegal : (Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka) - REPORT
  • ⦿ Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 penalty shootout) : (Daizen Maeda; Ivan Perisic) - REPORT
  • ⦿ Brazil 4-1 South Korea : (Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta; Paik Seung-ho) - REPORT
  • ⦿ Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 penalty shootout) - REPORT
  • ⦿ Portugal 6-1 Switzerland : (Goncalo Ramos (3), Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Rafael Leao; Manuel Akanji) - REPORT

