FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout to reach quarterfinals

Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout after both teams were level at 1-1 even after extra time in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match on Monday.

For Japan, only Takuma Asano converted his spot kick while penalty kicks taken by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida were saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

On the other hand, Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and and Mario Pasalic scored from the spot for the 2018 runner-up while Marco Livaja hit the post.

Japan took the lead in the 43rd minute when Ritsu Doan’s cross from the right wing found Maya Yoshida in the Croatian box who headed the ball down before Daizen Maeda put it in the back of the net.

However, 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia equalised 10 minutes into the second half courtesy of a header from Ivan Perisic after a cross from Dejan Lovren.

After the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of regulation period, the two sides further played two halves of 15 minutes each but still could not be separated.

For Croatia, it was the seventh time in last eight knockout matches across tournaments that it played in extra time.