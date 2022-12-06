Croatia triumphed 3-1 over Japan in the first penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw even after extra time.

Takumi Minamino began the shootout by taking the opening penalty for Japan. However, former Liverpool player’s right-footed shot was easily saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. For 2018 runner-up Croatia, Nikola Vlasic scored the first penalty by slotting the ball past Japanese stopper Shuichi Gonda and into the bottom left corner.

CROATIA VS JAPAN, FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 ROUND OF 16 HIGHLIGHTS

Kaoru Mitamo, who took the second penalty for Japan, saw his shot, aimed towards the bottom left corner, being blocked by Livakovic.

Marcelo Brozovic then doubled Croatia’s lead with a right-footed shot in the centre of the goal.

Takuma Asano eventually opened Japan’s account as his right-footed shot found the bottom right corner to make the scoreline 1-2. Japan’s hopes were further raised when Marko Livaja, Croatia’s third penalty-taker, hit the left post with his right-footed shot.

However, Japanese skipper Maya Yoshida’s right-footed shot, headed towards the bottom left corner, was kept out by Livakovic before Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty - a right-footed shot finding the bottom left corner.