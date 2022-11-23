FIFA World Cup: France beats Australia 4-1 to begin title defence in style

France began its title defence in style with an emphatic 4-1 win over Australia in its Group D opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

The Socceroos took a shock early lead against the reigning world champion through Craig Goodwin’s goal in the ninth minute. However, Didier Deschamps’ side, despite missing a number of star including this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema due to injuries, equalised in the 27th minute via Adrian Rabiot.

Olivier Giroud put the Les Blues ahead five minutes later with a simple tap-in. Kylian Mbappe extended his side’s lead with a header in the 68th minute before providing a cross for Giroud’s second goal of the match three minutes later to make it 4-1 for France.

With his brace, 36-year-old Giroud also became the joint-highest goal-scorer for France alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with 51 goals.