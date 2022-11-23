News

FIFA World Cup: France beats Australia 4-1 to begin title defence in style

Despite missing a number of key players due to injuries, Didier Deschamps’ world champion side France got off to a winning start against the Socceroos.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 02:30 IST
France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal against Australia during a Group D match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal against Australia during a Group D match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France began its title defence in style with an emphatic 4-1 win over Australia in its Group D opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

The Socceroos took a shock early lead against the reigning world champion through Craig Goodwin’s goal in the ninth minute. However, Didier Deschamps’ side, despite missing a number of star including this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema due to injuries, equalised in the 27th minute via Adrian Rabiot.

Olivier Giroud put the Les Blues ahead five minutes later with a simple tap-in. Kylian Mbappe extended his side’s lead with a header in the 68th minute before providing a cross for Giroud’s second goal of the match three minutes later to make it 4-1 for France.

With his brace, 36-year-old Giroud also became the joint-highest goal-scorer for France alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with 51 goals.

