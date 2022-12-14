France vs Morocco LIVE score, FIFA World Cup semifinal: Mbappe, Saiss start, lineups out! Schedule; Kick-off at 12:30am IST

Follow for all live updates, score and highlights of the FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco, happening at the Al Bayt stadium.
Match Preview
After putting Belgium, Portugal and Spain to the sword in Qatar, Morocco is looking to bring another soccer superpower to its knees when it faces France in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday in a match heavy with political and social overtones.
Morocco, the first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup, will command ear-splitting support at the Al Bayt Stadium, and will need every bit of it to beat the defending champion and continue its fairy tale run.
The match against former colonial power France will take on an added edge. Morocco’s exploits in Qatar have provided an outlet for marginalised migrant communities in France, who have been out on the streets celebrating the teams wins.
The North Africans have ridden the wave of support throughout the tournament, crowds exhorting players to keep going as they emptied the tanks in every game.
After finishing top of a group that also included Croatia, Belgium and Canada, Morocco then knocked off the fancied Spaniards and Portuguese to reach the semis.
But whether it has enough to engineer an even bigger upset remains to be seen. By their own admission, there is a vast chasm in quality between the two sides.
France is expected to attack, Morocco to resist. Morocco’s defence has been virtually watertight, conceding only once - an own goal against Canada - in its five matches so far.
-REUTERS
When and where to watch
When will the France vs Morocco semifinal match kick-off?
The France vs Morocco semifinal match will kick-off at 12:30 am IST, December 15.
Where will the France vs Morocco semifinal match kick-off?
The France vs Morocco semifinal match will kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Where can you watch the France vs Morocco semifinal match in India?
The France vs Morocco semifinal match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the France vs Morocco semifinal match outside India?
Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.