France striker Olivier Giroud and defender Raphael Varane are doubtful starters in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina.

The Daily Mail reported that Giroud and Varane have been “excluded from Didier Deschamps’” final training session on Saturday ahead of the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Varane has been suffering from flu and separated from the rest of the squad. Dayot Upamecano was spotted training ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram trained as Giroud has reportedly missed the training session. Giroud has become France’s leading goal scorer, surpassing Thierry Henry’s 51 goals tally, against England in the quarterfinal.

Though coach Didier Deschamps has not talked about the duo, Giroud and Varane have likely missed the training as a precautionary measure. Giroud has been in fantastic form and scored four goals in this World Cup and is currently third in the race for the Golden Boot behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

France is in the running to join Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) to win two consecutive World Cup titles. If achieved, Deschamps will become only the second manager after Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo to win the title in back-to-back World Cup.