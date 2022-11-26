France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup: Preview, head-to-head record, predicted 11, streaming info

PREVIEW

Olivier Giroud will bid to become France’s all-time top scorer when it faces Denmark in Group D at the World Cup on Saturday, with ‘Les Blues’ looking for a victory that will take it into the round of 16 with a game to spare in Qatar.

Target man Giroud is level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals after scoring twice in the 4-1 win against Australia on Tuesday.

“Titi, I’m coming for you,” Giroud joked after the Australia game, during which he benefited from the impressive work of Kylian Mbappe.

Predicted XI France: Lloris; Theo Hernandez, Varane, Upamecano, Pavard; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe Denmark: Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Dammsgaard, Maehle; Eriksen, Olsen; Dolberg

While the defending champion got its campaign off to a convincing start there will be no complacency going into the match against Denmark. Didier Deschamps’ side lost its last two meetings with the Danes in the Nations League.

Attacking players Mbappe, Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele all started against Australia but Deschamps may be tempted to take a more cautious approach on Saturday.

“We saw that there are no small teams in modern football. We saw it against Denmark,” said Dembele, his memory fresh from the two recent losses against the Danes.

In central defence, Deschamps might be able to call upon the experienced Raphael Varane as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury while Theo Hernandez should start at left back after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the competition with a knee injury.

Denmark was held to a scoreless draw against Tunisia in its opener and manager Kasper Hjulmand said it would have to up the tempo against France.

“If you’re not speeding up against France, you’re probably in trouble ... we must step up, but we are ready to do it, to find ourselves again,” Hjulmand told reporters.

Danish captain Simon Kjaer will be tasked with keeping Giroud quiet.

“I wish the best of Ollie, but hopefully I have an advantage,” he said. “Ollie is also one of the best strikers in the box in my opinion, probably underrated as a striker.”

The Danes will be missing midfielder Thomas Delaney, who suffered a knee injury in the first half against Tunisia and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

FORM GUIDE

France

⦿ Beat Australia 4-1

Beat Australia 4-1 ⦿ Lost 0-2 to Denmark

Lost 0-2 to Denmark ⦿ Beat Austria 2-0

Beat Austria 2-0 ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Croatia

Lost 0-1 to Croatia ⦿ Drew 1-1 with Austria

Denmark

⦿ Drew 0-0 with Tunisia

Drew 0-0 with Tunisia ⦿ Beat France 2-0

Beat France 2-0 ⦿ Lost 1-2 to Croatia

Lost 1-2 to Croatia ⦿ Beat Austria 2-0

Beat Austria 2-0 ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Croatia

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the France vs Denmark match kick-off?

The France vs Denmark match will kick-off at 9:30PM IST, November 26.

Where will the France vs Denmark match kick-off?

The France vs Denmark match will kick-off at Stadium 974.

Where can you watch the France vs Denmark match in India?

The France vs Denmark match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the France vs Denmark match outside India?

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.