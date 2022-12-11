News

Griezmann breaks Zidane, Henry assist record for France in quarterfinal match vs England

France’s Antoine Griezmann bagged his 27th assist for his country against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, becoming the all-time leader in French football history.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 01:34 IST
11 December, 2022 01:34 IST
Griezmann broke the joint-top record set by Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane. 

Griezmann broke the joint-top record set by Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane.  | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

France’s Antoine Griezmann bagged his 27th assist for his country against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, becoming the all-time leader in French football history.

France’s Antoine Griezmann bagged two assists for his country against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, becoming the all-time leader in French football history with 28 assists.

Griezmann broke the joint-top record set by Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane (26).

In the 17th minute, Griezmann passed the ball to Aurelien Tchouameni, who blasted a shot into the bottom left-corner to give his team a lead in the match.

His second assist came in the 78th minute after he picked out Olivier Giroud from the left flank, and the forward head the ball inside the net.

Griezmann also completed 26 of his 27 passes in the first half and 7 of 7 in the final third, including the assist for Tchouameni.

The forward has 42 goals for his country and is third in the list of all-time goalscorers for his country, behind Olivier Giroud (52) and Thierry Henry (51).

Antoine Griezmann’s first-half by numbers vs England
96.3% passing accuracy
36 touches
5 ball recoveries
4 duels won
3 fouls committed
1 yellow card
1 chance created
1 assist

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us