Griezmann breaks Zidane, Henry assist record for France in quarterfinal match vs England

France’s Antoine Griezmann bagged two assists for his country against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, becoming the all-time leader in French football history with 28 assists.

Griezmann broke the joint-top record set by Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane (26).

In the 17th minute, Griezmann passed the ball to Aurelien Tchouameni, who blasted a shot into the bottom left-corner to give his team a lead in the match.

His second assist came in the 78th minute after he picked out Olivier Giroud from the left flank, and the forward head the ball inside the net.

Griezmann also completed 26 of his 27 passes in the first half and 7 of 7 in the final third, including the assist for Tchouameni.

The forward has 42 goals for his country and is third in the list of all-time goalscorers for his country, behind Olivier Giroud (52) and Thierry Henry (51).