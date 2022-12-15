France’s Antonie Griezmann won the player of the match award for his high-intensity performance against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Griezmann, who is now deployed in a deeper midfield role, was central to France’s performance as he helped his side hold on to a clean sheet despite being put under enormous pressure by the Moroccan attack.

Griezmann has now become the first player to create more than 20 chances in this World Cup.

Theo Hernandez’s fifth minute strike and Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range effort, 44 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, sealed a 2-0 semifinal and sets up a final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

France struck first after dominating the early minutes of the match. Kylian Mbappe tried to connect to a cutback pass from Antoine Griezmann but mistimed both attempts. The deflection on the second shot fell in Hernandez’ path who beat the Morocco custodian Yassine Bounou from close range.

The defending champion sealed the win when another one of Mbappe’s deflected shot fell kindly for Kolo Muani who tapped the ball into the net.

Griezmann has been the creative outlet for France and leads the tournament for assists with three.