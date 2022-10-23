IND vs PAK Toss Today Time LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: India wins toss, to field first vs Pakistan

India opens its T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 campaign with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

TOSS UPDATE: INDIA WON THE TOSS AND CHOSE TO FIELD

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

India and Pakistan have locked horns on six occasions in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have won five times while Pakistan registered its first win during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Here is a look at how the toss has favoured either side in their previous meetings:

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

India and Pakistan have won the toss three times each in their six clashes over the past seven T20 World Cup editions.

Durban, 2007: Match tied. India won in bowl-out. Pakistan had won toss and elected to field

Johannesburg, 2007: India won by five runs. India had won toss and elected to bat.

Colombo, 2012: India won by eight wickets. Pakistan had won toss and elected to bat.

Dhaka, 2014: India won by seven wickets. India had won toss and elected to field.

Kolkata, 2016: India won by six wickets. India had won toss and opted to field.

Dubai, 2021: Pakistan won by 10 wickets. Pakistan won toss and elected to field.

OTHER TOSS RESULTS IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE T20 WORLD CUP (2021)

INDIA

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand toss and match

India vs Afghanistan: India lost toss but won match.

Scotland vs India: India won toss and match.

Namibia vs India: India won toss and match.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan toss and match

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Pakistan lost toss but won match.

Pakistan vs Namibia: Pakistan won toss and match.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY’S IND PAK MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star SportsNetwork at 1:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar .