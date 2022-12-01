News

Japan vs Spain live score, FIFA World Cup: Lineups, Morata leads Spanish attack, Qatar 2022 updates

Japan vs Spain: Follow the live updates of the Group E match JAP vs ESP being played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 December, 2022 23:23 IST
Spain in training at the Qatar University training ground in Doha on November 30, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Japan and Spain.

Spain in training at the Qatar University training ground in Doha on November 30, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Japan and Spain. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FIFA World Cup Group E match between Japan and Spain, being played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match build up and live updates of one of the final games of Group E in Qatar 2022.
Starting lineups
Japan: Shuichi Gonda (GK), Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Maya Yoshida, Daizen Maeda
Spain: Unai Simon (GK); Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Morata

MATCH PREVIEW

After conceding late to miss out on a victory against Germany, Spain finds itself with some work left to do against Japan to guarantee its spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

The Spaniards doen’t need much, though, because a draw on Thursday will be enough, and even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica.

Japan doesn’t have it as easy, but a win will guarantee the Japanese a place in the knockout stage for the second straight time. It would be the first time Japan advances past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments. If Japan loses, though, the team will head home.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: Germany looks for final push as Group E and F qualification goes down the wire

“It’s going to be a high-pressure game for our players,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday. “But we must believe in ourselves. The players must believe in themselves and they must believe in their teammates in order to fight against our opponent. Hopefully they will be able to do their best and the result will come.”

The Japanese opened their campaign with a surprising win over four-time champion Germany before losing to Costa Rica. They were eliminated by Belgium in the last 16 in Russia.

Spain, which conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer against Germany, may also go home with a loss if Costa Rica beats the Germans or if the Germans win big to overcome Spain’s goal difference after its 7-0 opening win over Costa Rica.

A victory at Khalifa International Stadium will guarantee Spain first place in the group, and keep it on track for a possible matchup with five-time champion Brazil in the quarterfinals.

“Hopefully we will get to face Brazil, because that would mean that we finished in first place in our group,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “To win a World Cup you need to beat every team, so we are not going to try to avoid anyone.”

ALSO READ: Stephanie Frappart set to become first woman referee in a men’s FIFA World Cup match in Qatar 2022

Spain enters the final round with four points, one more than both Japan and Costa Rica. Germany has one point.

“We are not thinking about our opponents in the knockout rounds,” Spain midfielder Koke Resurrección said. “We need to beat Japan first and then we’ll see which team we’ll have to play against. If it’s Brazil in the quarterfinals, so be it, and we’ll try to prepare for it as best as possible.”

Germany’s chances of staying alive in Qatar will largely depend on Spain winning its match against Japan. Then a victory over Costa Rica would be enough for the Germans.

What may not help Germany is the fact that Luis Enrique may rotate some of his players after making only one change from the first to the second game — Dani Carvajal coming in for César Azpilicueta at right back.

Teenager Gavi, who started in the first two matches, trained separately from the group after the 1-1 draw with Germany because of a minor knee injury. He was expected to be available for Thursday’s match but was not likely to start.

Another midfielder expected to be rested is 34-year-old Sergio Busquets, the only remaining player from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010. Striker Álvaro Morata, who scored a goal in each of the first two matches after coming off the bench, could get a spot in the starting lineup against Japan.

The under-23 squads of Spain and Japan met in the semifinals of last year’s Tokyo Olympics, when Spain advanced before eventually losing to Brazil in the final. Several players from those squads made their senior teams in Qatar, including Marco Asensio, who scored Spain’s winner in extra time in the semifinals against Japan, and Takefusa Kubo, who plays for Real Sociedad in the Spanish league.

“Hopefully,” he joked, “if we win the World Cup we can put on a concert.”

(From AP)

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
Where will the Japan vs Spain World Cup opening match kick-off?
The Japan vs Spain match will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.
When will the Japan vs Spain World Cup opening match kick-off?
The Japan vs Spain match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on December 2, 2022.
Where can you watch the Japan vs Spain match in India?
The Japan vs Spain World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Japan vs Spain match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the Japan vs Spain match outside India:
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni's Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans 'will survive' without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

