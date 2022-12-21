Legendary footballer Jorge Valdano revealed a conversation he had with Lionel Messi before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Valdano, who won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, referring to that old chat with the Paris Saint Germain player, said the footballer will “keep shirt on until the next World Cup” to achieve the record of playing the sixth World Cup.

Messi inspired Argentina to its third World Cup victory in Qatar against France last Sunday. Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to hold aloft the trophy.

“When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six. He told me that it was impossible, and he told me ‘If I’m a world champion I’ll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup’,” said Valdano.

He then added, “We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups.”

Earlier, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said, “The team needs to save a place for Messi for the next World Cup, but he is entitled to decide on his career.”

Messi will be 39 at the 2026 World Cup. On his part, Messi said he wants to enjoy a few more matches for Argentina as a World Cup champion.