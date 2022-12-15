Watch: How Messi and Julian Alvarez steered Argentina into FIFA World Cup final

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez found the net twice in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal as his team beat Croatia to make it to its sixth final ever, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

After Lionel Messi opened the scoring in 34th minute, with a goal from the spot, there were several questions asked whether the penalty should have been given or not.

But five minutes later, Alvarez, making a solo run into the Croatia box saw the 22-year-old bury the ball into the net to double the lead and scoring his fourth goal of the tournament.

The final pass before his run was delivered by Argentina’s No. 10 and its captain, Lionel Messi.

The duo continued to trouble Croatia’s midfield trio -- Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic -- throughout the game and saw a result of their chemistry just before the 70 minute mark.

Messi, rounding up Josko Gvardiol in one of most brilliant one-on-one wins by the Argentine to cut back to Alvarez, who completed his brace as the two celebrated together in front of a jubilant Argentine stand.

After the game, a photo, which Alvarez had shared 11 years ago got viral -- one where Julian, along with his brothers Rafa and Agu Alvarez -- are posing with Lionel Messi. “With the best of all time,” he had written on his Facebook wall.

The two celebrating 11 years later in the FIFA World Cup, after steering Argentina into the final became the perfect frame for aspiring footballers and aficionados of the game.

Julian Alvarez, joining Manchester City from River Plate in July this year, has played second fiddle to Erling Haaland in the Premier League so far, and has seven goals and two assists for City in all competitions so far.