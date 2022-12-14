News

Messi penalty against Croatia triggers controversy, divides social media: Live reactions from Neville, Keane

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 01:49 IST
Croatia’s goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic fouls Argentina’s forward #09 Julian Alvarez

Croatia’s goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic fouls Argentina’s forward #09 Julian Alvarez | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the World Cup in Argentina’s semifinal match against Croatia on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi scored in the 34th minute after a penalty was awarded to Argentina for a foul on Julian Alvarez by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The decision to award the spot-kick, however, has divided opinions among pundits and fans on social media.

Livakovic was booked by the referee for the foul and Mateo Kovacic was also shown a yellow for his protests.

Former England skipper and pundit Gary Neville felt it wasn’t the right call by the referee Daniele Orsato. “Penalty ? Not for me at all!” tweeted Neville.

Another former England international Ian Wright, an ITV pundit, said, “They didn’t even check the VAR. I have no idea why. It’s not a penalty.”

Former Irish footballer Roy Keane, said, “I agree with the lads, that’s not a penalty for me.

