Messi penalty against Croatia triggers controversy, divides social media: Live reactions from Neville, Keane

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the World Cup in Argentina’s semifinal match against Croatia on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium.
Messi scored in the 34th minute after a penalty was awarded to Argentina for a foul on Julian Alvarez by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
The decision to award the spot-kick, however, has divided opinions among pundits and fans on social media.
Livakovic was booked by the referee for the foul and Mateo Kovacic was also shown a yellow for his protests.
Former England skipper and pundit Gary Neville felt it wasn’t the right call by the referee Daniele Orsato. “Penalty ? Not for me at all!” tweeted Neville.
Another former England international Ian Wright, an ITV pundit, said, “They didn’t even check the VAR. I have no idea why. It’s not a penalty.”
Former Irish footballer Roy Keane, said, “I agree with the lads, that’s not a penalty for me.