Karim Benzema’s agent has accused the French national team management that it had sent him home prematurely from the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

Karim Djaziri, the Real Madrid star’s agent took to his official Tiwtter handle to question the concerned authorities. “I consulted 3 specialists who confirmed that Benzema could have been fit from the 1/8, at least be on the bench! Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?” his tweet read.

Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar World Cup as he could not recover on time from a thigh injury he suffered during a pre-tournament training camp.

France coach Didier Deschamps then decided not to replace Benzema in his World Cup squad, leaving the reigning champions with only 25 players and that sparked rumours on the Ballon d’Or winner’s return to the squad for the final against Argentina. But that did not happen.

Argentina went on to lift the World Cup, ending a 36-year wait, by beating France 4-2 in penalties.

Eventually, Benzema announced retirement from international football earlier this month, a day after the quadrennial event concluded.

Over his 16-year-old career, he scored 37 goals before calling curtains to his international career for France.