Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football with a social media post on Twitter. “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending,” he wrote.

Over his 16-year-old career, the Ballon D’Or winner scored 37 goals before calling curtains to his international career for France.

Here are top moments of his international career with Les Blues.