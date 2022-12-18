News

WATCH: All goals of Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 so far

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 17:51 IST
Lionel Messi with his signature celebration after scoring for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi with his signature celebration after scoring for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina, has played a pivotal role as La Albiceleste reached the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, after beating Croatia in the semifinal.

The 35-year-old has played six matches in the tournament so far, scoring five goals and three assists. Three of the five have come from penalty kicks, while one was an absolute stunner from outside the box, against Mexico.

Here are all goal by Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2022:

1. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Messi opens Argentina’s goal scoring in Qatar with a goal from the spot

2. Argentina vs Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa had saved Messi’s penalty, but could not save this!

3. Argentina vs Australia: First knockout goal for Lionel Messi as he puts La Albiceleste in the round of 16

4. Netherlands vs Argentina: Two goals in two games for the magician from Rosario!

5. Messi’s fifth goal in the 2022 World Cup levels him with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot

