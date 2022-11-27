Lionel Messi became the first player to have played provider in five FIFA World Cup editions when he set up Enzo Fernandez’s goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday.

Messi scored in the 64th minute of the game to put his side ahead before providing the assist in the 87th minute. This made him the oldest player to score and assist in a World Cup game.

Messi started his tally of World Cup assists on his debut against Serbia in 2006. He also scored in the game to become the youngest player to score and assist in a World Cup.

The Argentine provided an assist each in 2010 and 2014, followed by two in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His total tally of assists with Argentina now stands at 53. Messi also holds the record for most assists in Copa America with 17 goal contributions.