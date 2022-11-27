Messi magic parts Mexican sea to drive Argentina forward in the World Cup

“Messi Ole, Messi Ole… Ole, Ole, Ole…” The fans – Argentinians and many more just of its star – had found their voice.

A fetid opening hour of play where nothing was created was taking this Argentine side a step closer to doom; an early World Cup exit and no swansong for Lionel Messi, who had built up an expectation-laden cloud of no joy for one last dance. Mexico was outnumbered but gamely sang on, their fans in green equally vocal despite the din of blue which filled most of the stadium. Their players, too, showcased the same fight – a crowded five-man defence bolting the space in the final third. The fouls came when needed and sometimes to just show Messi and his mates that this was no stroll in the park.

The blue and white were bruised and Messi could just walk, the touches were far from the goal and there was no path for his meandering runs. But then his moment came, Angel Di Maria – the prophet’s apostle – finding a sliver of space coming in from the right. Messi was miraculously unmarked as if the sea had parted for the messiah to deliver the magic of retribution. A measured first touch – not too heavy, not too soft – set him up, the trigger followed, and the low drive was soon nestling the ball in the bottom corner. The world erupted as Messi cried, finally his moment had arrived.

Messi fires in a shot which opened the scoring for Argentina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina, too, was liberated as its skipper had his smile back. They attacked, willing the Mexicans to wilt to the cult of one man.

The other goal, too, arrived though the wait was a little long. Messi again came to life – conserving his energy in the meantime – a corner was played short, and his ball found Enzo Fernandez inside the Mexican penalty box through the outstretched legs of opponents who still soldiered on. The Mexican resistance had broken, and they were a touch slower to the blocks and tackles missed the earlier snare of intimidation. Enzo had time and a deft move took him past Erick Gutierrez before a shot was permed to the right top corner, Guillermo Ochoa, the Mexican wall, now a defeated mortal.

A beaten Ochoa looks on after Messi scored Argentina’s first. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Messi ran to the arms of the beneficiary and Fernandez was happy to carry the load of the captain. The deathly fog of despair was no more there and Maradona – two years and a day after his death – was also smiling among the stars.