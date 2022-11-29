News

Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0 to seal FIFA World Cup knockout spot

The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at soccer’s biggest event.

29 November, 2022 22:25 IST
Cody Gakpo takes a shot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar.

The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup, and also finished third in 2014, while Qatar was making its tournament debut.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

