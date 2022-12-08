Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Netherlands and Argentina will battle it out for a spot in the Qatar World Cup semifinal on December 10.

Argentina secured its quarterfinal spot with a nervy 2-1 win over Australia, while Netherlands had an easier 3-1 win against the USA.

The South American giant began the tournament with a shocking 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia but has bounced back with three back-to-back wins since, with Lionel Messi leading from the front.

Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side has been nearly-flawless so far and now has a chance to make amends for missing out on qualifying for the 2018 edition.

Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head record

The Netherlands has an edge against Argentina in the overall records, with four wins and two draws in nine games.

The first-ever encounter between the two sides was an international friendly in 1974 when a Johan Cruyff-led Dutch side comprehensively beat the Argentines 4-1.

Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head record in FIFA World Cup

Netherlands and Argentina are on level grounds in the head-head record in FIFA World Cup, with two wins each and a draw in five games.

Johan Cruyff in action against Argentina in the 1974 World Cup. | Photo Credit: ROLAND SCHEIDEMANN

The first World Cup game between the two happened in 1974 when the Cruyff-driven Dutch ‘Total Football’ machine steamrolled Argentina for a 4-0 win.

Mario Kempes of Argentina, right, celebrates, after scoring Argentina’s second goal against the Netherlands, during their World Cup fina, at the River Plate Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, June 25, 1978.

Argentina brushed off the embarrassment four years later on its home soil in the final of the 1978 World Cup. Mario Kempes starred with a brace as the Albiceleste won their first World Cup, while the Dutch fell at the final hurdle for the second successive time.

The next encounter between the two happened in the 1998 quarterfinal when the game was settled by a 90th-minute wonder goal by Dennis Bergkamp.

A draw in 2006 was followed by a classic in the 2014 semifinal when Sergio Romero emerged as the hero for Argentina as he thwarted penalty attempts from Wesely Sneijder and Ron Vlaar in the shootout and helped his side to a third World Cup final.

