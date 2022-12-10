Netherlands vs Argentina penalty shootout: How are the teams’ records in FIFA World Cups?

Wout Weghorst pulled two goals for Netherlands against Argentina to pare the score at 2-2 and force extra-time in the quarterfinal at the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi had assisted Nahuel Molina in the first half before converting a spot kick in the 73rd minute to put La Albiceleste in the lead.

The game will move to penalty shoot out if the teams fail to break the deadlock in the additional 30 minutes.

The Netherlands has faced three shootouts in its World Cup history. The first came in the semifinal of the 1998 World Cup. It lost 2-4 to Brazil.

Netherlands World Cup Penalty Shootouts Lost 2-4 vs Brazil - 1998 Semifinal Won 4-3 vs Costa Rica - 2014 Quarterfinal Lost 2-4 vs Argentina - 2014 Semifinal Argentina World Cup Penalty Shootouts Won 3-2 vs Yugoslavia - Quarterfinal 1990 Won 4-3 vs Italy - Semifinal 1990 Won 4-3 vs England - Round of 16 1998 Lost 2-4 vs Germany - Quarterfinal 2006 Won 4-2 vs Netherlands - Semifinal 2014

The next two were in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. First, it beat Costa Rica 4-3 in the quarterfinal where Tim Krul made heroic saves for Oranje. Next, it lost to Argentina in the semifinal by a score of 4-2 after the regulation play ended 0-0.

This makes a success rate of a little more than 33% for the Dutch team.

Argentina has faced five shootouts and won four of them. It is one the more successful sides in shootouts with a success rate of 80%.

The South Americans have won shootouts against Netherlands in 2014, England in 1998, Italy and Yugoslavia in 1990. The side’s only loss at the spot kick roulette came in 2006 at the hands of Germany in the quartefinals.

More to follow...