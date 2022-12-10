Netherlands scored a fantastic equaliser from a free-kick routine to score an equaliser in the dying moments of the match against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina had initially taken the lead, while Lionel Messi doubled it with a goal from the spot. But Louis Van Gaal’s side started its comeback in the last seven minutes of regulation time when Steven Berghuis’ cross was headed into the net by Wout Weghorst.

As the match looked set for a 2-1 win to Argentina, in the last minute of second-half injury time, Netherlands got a free-kick and Messi, after arguing with the referee, got a yellow card.

Teun Koopmeiners stepped up for the free-kick and instead of shooting, he passed it on for Weghorst, who scored his second of the night amid a meltdown of Dutch fans at the stadium.

Weghorst became the first ever substitute to score twice in a World Cup match for Netherlands. His equaliser was timed at 100:30 - the latest second half goal in a World Cup knockout stage game since 1966.

Was the goal off-side?

No. While Ake lookes to be in an offside position (red line) in the replay, Weghorst is well inside the on-side margin (yellow line). Even after the ball is played, Weghorst maintains his position within the on-side border and scores to equalise for the Oranje.

Weghorst looks clearly in an onside position when he shoots past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. | Photo Credit: Jio Cinema screen-grab

Has such a goal been scored before?

Yes. Wout Weghorst had himself scored a similar goal for Wolfsburg against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga, when Maximilian Arnold delivered the pass in a match on October 25, 2020.

Wolfsburg went on to win the match 2-1 that time around.

More to follow.