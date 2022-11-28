News

Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil plays at FIFA World Cup

Brazil coach Tite used midfielder Fred as Neymar’s replacement against Switzerland, while Éder Militão came in for Danilo in the right back position.

28 November, 2022 21:11 IST
Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. 

Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday as the Brazil squad played Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup.

The Brazil striker was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for the team’s second match in Qatar. Danilo, who also missed the game because of an ankle injury, accompanied the rest of the squad to the stadium.

Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. He said he will play again at the World Cup but team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his recovery.

The right ankle also kept Neymar from playing in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil. Five years earlier, he was taken out of the World Cup in Brazil after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia.

Neymar, trying to win his first major title with Brazil, is making his third World Cup appearance. He is two goals shy of Pelé’s all-time record of 77 with the national team.

Brazil’s last group match is against Cameroon on Friday.

